Northern Governors Vow To End Cycle Of Violence Following Plateau Attacks

The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) has strongly condemned the recent attacks on Ruwi, Manguna, Daffo, and Josho and Hurti communities in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, vowing to put an end to the ongoing cycle of violence in the region.

The Chairman of the forum and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic events, calling for intensified efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure lasting peace in the area.

He described the incidents as a serious threat to the region’s unity and stability.

In a statement released on Saturday in Gombe by his spokesperson, Ismaila Uba Misilli, Governor Yahaya extended his condolences to the victims’ families and the people of Plateau State.

He decried the ongoing violence in rural Northern communities, which continues to stain the region and the country with the bloodshed of innocent people.

“The sanctity of human life must never be taken for granted. These heinous attacks on innocent people are totally unacceptable and must be condemned by all,” Governor Yahaya remarked.

The NSGF Chairman commended Governor Caleb Mutfwang for his swift and effective response to the aftermath of the attacks, as well as for the prompt intervention by security agencies to restore peace.

He urged security forces to increase their efforts in identifying and apprehending the culprits.

Governor Yahaya also called for greater efforts to promote tolerance, peacebuilding, and understanding among various communities, especially between farmers and herders.

He reiterated the commitment of the Northern Governors to work together in tackling insecurity, fostering social cohesion, and promoting peaceful coexistence throughout the region.

“As Northern Governors, we will continue to take deliberate steps to end this cycle of violence, by strengthening security collaboration, promoting dialogue, and implementing policies that encourage peace and unity,” he added.

Governor Yahaya further called on community leaders, religious organizations, and civil society groups to assist the government’s efforts by advocating for peace, tolerance, and reconciliation, stressing that sustainable development cannot thrive in an environment plagued by violence and fear.