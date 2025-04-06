‘No More Godfather’ – Ukachukwu Defeats Ozigbo, Emerges Anambra APC Gubernatorial Candidate [See Results]

Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu has emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Anambra gubernatorial election.

Naija News reports that the results for the APC primary was declared by Governor Bassey Otu, Chairman of the Primary Election Committee.

Speaking after his victory, Ukachukwu said: “We shall deliver Anambra to the APC. One thing I want to say here, nobody has won the governorship of Anambra without my support; it has never happened before. I have been playing godfatherism, but now I want to be the father of the father, no more godfather.”

The results are:

Prince Dr. Nicholas Ukachukwu – 1,455 votes

Mr. Valentine Ozigbo – 67 votes

Engr. Johnbosco Onunkwo – 26 votes

Edozie Madu – 8 votes

The APC governorship primary election was marred by confusion and delay, with accreditation starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, despite efforts to bring order to the process.

The exercise, which was initially scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre in Awka, faced multiple challenges throughout the day, leading to widespread frustration among party members and aspirants alike.

As the day progressed, three prominent aspirants – Paul Chukwuma, Obiora Okonkwo, Chief Chukwuma Umeoji – announced their withdrawal from the primary, citing concerns over the lack of transparency in the process.

Earlier in the day, there were reports of violence at the venue, with thugs allegedly hired by one of the aspirants attacking delegates in an attempt to hijack the process. This took place despite the presence of security operatives at the venue.