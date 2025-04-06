Many Injured As Gas Explosion Rocks Lagos Community

At least fifteen persons were confirmed to have sustained varying degrees of burn injuries on Sunday following a gas explosion in Apapa, Iganmu Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State.

Naija News gathered that the explosion which occurred at No. 12 Amosu Street, Ijora Badia, around 5 pm, was caused by a 25-kilogram gas cylinder inside a mini shop.

The shop was one of five located within a bungalow, housing 15 self-contained rooms and seven other shops.

Though significant damage was recorded, no life was lost in the explosion, which preliminary investigations suggest was caused by a gas leak resulting from mishandling of the product, which was ignited by a nearby flame.

The director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, confirmed the incident and reported that no fatalities were recorded.

Adeseye confirmed that as at 6 pm, the fire had been completely extinguished, and the remaining gas cylinders were safely evacuated.

“15 persons, including adults and children of both genders, suffered varying degrees of burn injuries,” she said.

She also disclosed that some of the victims received first aid on-site, while others were rushed to the hospital for further treatment.

“None of the cases are life-threatening,” Adeseye added.