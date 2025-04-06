Suspected Kidnap Gang Members Arrested In Otukpo

Security operatives have apprehended three suspected members of a notorious five-man kidnapping syndicate believed to be terrorizing Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Naija News gathered that the arrests took place in the early hours of Sunday at Ogoli-Ugboju, following a coordinated operation involving local security agencies and the Executive Chairman of Otukpo LGA, Hon. Prince Maxwell Ogiri.

Among those arrested are key gang members Abu Umaru and Ashimu. Confirming the development, Hon. Ogiri commended the security forces for their dedication in tackling criminal activities in the area.

He stated, “Faces of three members of a five-man kidnapping gang that has been terrorizing Otukpo Local Government Area and surrounding communities. Our gallant security forces chased and apprehended them today, Sunday, 6th April 2025, in Ogoli-Ugboju.

“The names of the criminals are Ibrahim Salleh, Ashimu, and Abuh Umaru. Efforts are ongoing to track down their remaining accomplices and local collaborators.”

However, when contacted, the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, Kate Anene, stated that she had not yet received a briefing on the arrests. “I have not been briefed, but I will reach the DPO about it,” she told DAILY POST.