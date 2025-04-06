Joseph Parker Expresses Desire To Fight Anthony Joshua

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker has extended an enticing opportunity to Anthony Joshua, suggesting a potential rematch that could revitalize Joshua’s world title aspirations.

Currently holding the WBO Interim Championship and positioned as the mandatory challenger for Oleksandr Usyk’s title, Joseph Parker expressed interest in facing Joshua again during an interview with FastSlots.

Parker emphasized that a bout against Joshua, known for his substantial fanbase and box office appeal, would be a significant event in the boxing world. He stated, “AJ is always going to be a big fight because he’s a massive draw. I think it’s only AJ who can come off a loss to Daniel Dubois in such a dramatic fashion and still command a huge following.”

Joshua last entered the ring in September, where he suffered a brutal fifth-round knockout at the hands of IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois.

This defeat not only dashed his hopes of becoming a three-time heavyweight champion but also left him in a precarious position within the heavyweight title picture.

Currently, Joshua, 34, is focused on recovery from a minor injury sustained during his recent fight, and according to his promoter Eddie Hearn, he is not yet ready to resume full-intensity training.

Reflecting on their past encounter, in which Joshua bested Parker in March 2018 while unifying his IBF and WBA titles with the WBO strap, Parker believes he has evolved significantly as a fighter since then.

“He’s been the poster boy for a long time, so he’s always going to have that pull. Fighting AJ guarantees a lucrative purse because he fills arenas,” Parker noted.

He expressed a strong desire to avenge his previous losses, stating, “If I’m unable to face Usyk or Dubois for the world championship, I would love to take on Anthony Joshua, Joe Joyce, or Dillian Whyte to rectify those defeats. I genuinely feel like I’m a different fighter now.”

A victory against Parker would be a critical step for Joshua, potentially propelling him back into contention for a world title, and offering a glimmer of hope as he navigates what many perceive could be the twilight of his boxing career.

In the broader context of heavyweight boxing, another former champion, Deontay Wilder, has expressed his intentions to face Joshua as well. Despite recent struggles, having lost four out of his last five fights, Wilder is eyeing a comeback, with plans to fight Tyrrell Herndon on June 27. He hinted at the possibility of a matchup with Joshua, saying, “Not this year for sure, but shortly. Maybe sometime next year. But all of that is close.”