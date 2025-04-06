I Am Not Joining SDP – Gov Alia Addresses Allegation Of El-Rufai Paying Him A Visit

The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia has debunked rumours that he is planning on defecting to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Alia asserted that he does not plan on leaving the All Progressives Congress (APC) for anyone, as he remains the leader of the party in the state.

Speaking via a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, the governor accused unnamed Abuja politicians of being behind the smear campaign against him.

Kula stated a picture of Alia with El-Rufai being circulated online was from an old visit, adding that his principal has not met with the former governor in recent times.

The statement reads in part, “Regarding the recent dubious claims spreading in diverse media and social networks, we feel it is essential to ward off these deceptions that aim to hurt the prominence of Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, Governor of Benue State.

“The persistently discontented politicians in Abuja, prompted by their own self-serving agendas, are once again enlisting in their customary ploys, making persuasive attempts to sow discord between Governor Alia and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“These actions not only wholly miss the mark, but they also portray a significant lack of awareness regarding the substantial bond between the Governor and the President.

“The latest round of misinformation indicates that Gov. Alia is contemplating a shift to the Social Democratic Party, SDP, alongside Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and others. This claim is absolutely gratuitous and lacks any trustworthy evidence.

“In an attempt to supply credence to their soaring fictions, these detractors have resorted to recycling an innocuous picture from an old visit, which has been manipulated to complete their account.

“This is after they, through their infamous hirelings, viciously speculated that the former Governor of Kaduna State visited Gov. Alia in Makurdi. They forgot that official security reports follow such visits.

“Governor Alia is the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State and has successfully resurrected the party, which was on the threshold of recession prior to the 2019 elections. His laudable performance in office has not only enhanced the APC, but has further forced opposition parties into refuge.

“It is an established fact that a wise individual builds a strong foundation and does not solicit shelter under another’s roof.

“Since taking office, Governor Alia has striven faithfully to reconnect Benue State with the federal government, culminating in an overabundance of benefits comprising plum appointments for our people.

“His commitment to the ‘Renewed Hope’ mantra championed by President Tinubu is conspicuous in the transformational advancement initiatives being implemented across the state.

“We wish to encourage the people of Benue that Governor Alia remains unyielding and indomitable by these unfounded falsehoods. Attempts to undermine his leadership are not only entirely worthless but also manifest a lack of integrity on the part of those perpetuating such lies.

“We urge the Benue public to remain observant and to overlook any information that lacks substantiation. Governor Alia is committed to serving the communities of Benue with transparency, allegiance, and unswerving resolve.”