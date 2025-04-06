FG Screens Shehu Sani, Fani-Kayode, Ikpeazu, Omokri Others For Ambassadorial Appointments

The Nigerian government has started the screening process for candidates nominated to represent the country in various diplomatic missions.

This move is aimed at filling the numerous vacant positions in Nigeria’s 76 embassies and 22 high commissions.

Nominees have been instructed to report to the nearest Department of State Services (DSS) office for security checks as part of the comprehensive vetting process.

Some nominees have also been asked to provide their personal educational and professional histories to facilitate a thorough background screening.

A reliable source who spoke with Vanguard revealed that former governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Okezie Ikpeazu from the South-East have already undergone the screening process for diplomatic roles.

Additionally, Shehu Sani, a recent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and former presidential aide Reno Omokri are also part of the list of nominees who have completed their screening.

Further, former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Femi Pedro, and former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, have also been screened and cleared for their potential diplomatic assignments.

In September 2023, President Bola Tinubu recalled all Nigerian ambassadors, both career and non-career diplomats, creating a significant gap in diplomatic leadership at various Nigerian missions abroad.

Nearly two years later, the presidency announced in March 2025 that replacements for the recalled ambassadors would be named “very soon.”

The delay in appointing new ambassadors has been attributed to a lack of funds, as explained by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar.

This funding shortfall has raised concerns among foreign officials and stakeholders about the leadership vacuum in Nigeria’s diplomatic missions.

With the ongoing screening process, it is expected that the Federal Government will soon announce the new diplomats and their respective postings.