Ex-Militant Leaders Clash Over Naira Multimillion Pipeline Protection Contract

Ex-militant leaders in the Niger Delta region are at odds over a multimillion-naira pipeline protection contract, with tensions rising amid the recent renewal of a major security contract and shifting political dynamics.

The disagreement centers around a pipeline protection contract awarded to a company with links to the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, and the $144 million contract for Tantita Security Services, owned by ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, commonly known as Tompolo.

Sources informed Punch that the conflict intensified following the award of the contract to a firm in which the Olu of Warri has an interest.

At the same time, the renewal of the Tantita Security Services contract, originally granted during the tenure of former President Goodluck Jonathan, has led to further friction.

Tompolo’s contract, which covers pipeline surveillance, coastal protection, and safeguarding critical infrastructure in the Niger Delta region, was renewed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) in October 2024.

The renewal has sparked discontent among some ex-militant leaders who believe they are entitled to a share of both Tompolo and the Olu of Warri’s contracts.

The situation is further complicated by the change of leadership in the NNPCL following President Bola Tinubu’s decision to sack the former Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, and appoint a new team.

Insiders suggest that the future of the contract renewals remains uncertain, with ex-militant leaders worried about the implications of the leadership change.

Tantita Security Services, under Tompolo’s ownership, is hoping for the renewal of its contract for 2025, but the unrest among rival groups threatens the stability of the arrangement.

Some ex-militants have accused Tompolo of monopolizing the contracts, despite pipelines running through their own communities.

The mounting tension between the factions has led to increasing violence, with attacks on oil facilities in Rivers State. Sources have indicated that the division among ex-militants may be contributing to the sabotage of pipelines.

On February 10, unidentified gunmen attacked security personnel guarding an oil pipeline in the Okporowo area of Igbu Orlukwor clan, Ahoada East Local Government Area.

This was followed by an explosion on the Trans Niger Pipeline at Aluu community in Emohua Local Government Area on March 16, which killed a suspected vandal.

Additionally, on March 18, a suspect attempting to damage an oil pipeline in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA was arrested with explosives. The individual had been targeting a pipeline belonging to Oando.

Amid these attacks, human rights lawyer and activist, Deji Adeyanju in a chat with Punch, raised concerns over the killing of personnel from Tantita Security Services. He has called for immediate and decisive action from security agencies to apprehend the perpetrators and their sponsors.

“This will not only provide significant economic benefits but also enable us to meet our OPEC quota, which is vital for our national interests,” Adeyanju said, urging for swift intervention to prevent further escalation.