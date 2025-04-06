Education Minister Advocates Extension Of NYSC From One To Two Years

The Minister of Education, Olatunji Alausa, has suggested extending the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme from its current one-year duration to two years.

Speaking during a visit to the NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, on Friday, Alausa also recommended enhancing the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Training Programme to better equip corps members.

A statement on NYSC’s official Facebook page confirmed his proposal, saying, “The minister also advocated the extension of national service from one to two years, with the expansion of NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Training programme content for corps members.”

Alausa further emphasized the importance of sending more graduate teachers to rural schools, highlighting that such a move would help address the shortage of qualified educators in underserved areas.

He also revisited the issue concerning OND part-time graduates who later pursued full-time HND programmes, noting the need to resolve their exemption from national service.

“You have done so well as an organisation. Let NYSC give people more opportunities to become job creators that will meet the needs of the country,” Alausa stated.

In response, Brigadier General Nafiu suggested creating a database of Nigerian students studying abroad. He explained that such a system would help the government and education stakeholders track and verify graduates.

“NYSC is ready to comply with policy guidelines as directed by the Federal Government. We are also trying to reform the Scheme to conform with the present national needs,” he said.