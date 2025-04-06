Controversy Erupts Over Niger Delta Pipeline Protection Contracts

Tensions are escalating in the Niger Delta region as ex-militant leaders and their loyalists continue to clash over the multimillion-naira pipeline protection contracts awarded to Government Ekpemupolo (Tompolo) and the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III.

The contracts, which cover key areas in Rivers and Akwa Ibom states, have sparked heated debates among former agitators and local leaders.

An ex-militant leader, who spoke to Punch on the condition of anonymity, confirmed that the contracts awarded to Tompolo and the Olu of Warri have generated widespread controversy in the region.

The source revealed that prominent figures in the Niger Delta, including Asari Dokubo, Ateke Tom, and Victor Ebikabowei (Boyloaf), have expressed opposition to Tompolo’s dominance over the pipeline surveillance contracts.

“The Olu of Warri’s contract extends to parts of Rivers and Akwa Ibom states. It is a multi-billion naira contract, and some people are protesting because they believe the contract should have been awarded to an indigene of Rivers State,” the source said.

Amid these tensions, allegations have surfaced accusing workers from Tantita Security Services, Tompolo’s company, of attacking surveillance workers. However, organizations like the Niger Delta Renaissance Network and the Niger Delta Environmental Justice Coalition have stepped in to defend Tompolo and his team.

“These orchestrated character assassinations are not merely unfounded; they threaten to derail the critical efforts of Tompolo and his team,” said Abalagha Adawari, the spokesman for the Niger Delta Environmental Justice Coalition (NDEJC).

Tantita Security Services has also vehemently denied any involvement in attacks on surveillance personnel. Dr. Paul Bebenimibo, the Head of the Press Unit at Tantita, clarified that the company is not involved in any criminal activity.

Bebenimibo said, “Tantita cannot attack any surveillance workers, and we are not involved in any criminal activities. Also, there is no conflict between Tompolo and the Olu of Warri.”

An anonymous official who spoke with Punch from Tantita further explained, “The contract was renewed last year, and I don’t think it makes any sense for anybody to be raising an eyebrow now. In any case, whoever has issues with the contract should take the matter up with the NNPCL. The video you’re referring to is old.”

Regarding the recent killings of Tantita’s security personnel, the official said, “The killing of our security personnel is part of the hazard of the job. I don’t think it has anything to do with any crisis or division.”

Commenting on the ongoing conflict, retired police officer August Onyewadume urged ex-militant leaders to stop resorting to violence, particularly pipeline destruction, as it only harms the nation.

He said, “The Niger Delta has been suffering from environmental degradation and pollution, and all the oil firms there are not doing enough to address the issue.

“Tompolo is an Ijaw man. Let the contract go round. The government should have a roundtable discussion with them (ex-militant leaders) and identify those who can handle the pipeline job so there will be no problem, because others feel they are not being carried along.”