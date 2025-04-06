Carlo Ancelotti Defends Vinicius After Missing Penalty Against Valencia

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has shown his support to Vinicius Junior following the Brazilian penalty miss in the team’s 2-1 defeat to Valencia on Saturday.

The match, held at Santiago Bernabéu, saw Vinicius face criticism from the home fans, who booed him after he failed to convert a penalty in the first half.

Addressing the media after the game, Ancelotti highlighted Vinicius’s resilience and focus, emphasizing that despite the immense pressure and challenges he encounters, the young Brazilian remains committed to his game.

“Vinicius is focused on what he’s doing. He may play well or poorly, but he’s concentrated on his role and responsibilities,” Ancelotti stated, suggesting that the player’s mental health is commendable even in unfortunate moments.

The manager also shifted the conversation to the current title race, acknowledging the increasing difficulty Real Madrid face in competing for the La Liga championship in which FC Barcelona are leading with a 4-point gap.

“It’s much more difficult to fight for the league title now, but we’re determined to perform well until the end,” he said.

Ancelotti discussed the team’s challenges with penalties, noting that key players, including Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé, and Vinicius, have faced their own struggles with penalty kicks. “I’ve tried to give Vinicius confidence, but unfortunately, he missed this one too,” he remarked.

