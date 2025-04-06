Boko Haram Attack In Borno: Soldiers And Terrorists Killed In Fierce Battle

At least one Captain and Corporal soldier were among the scores of Boko Haram terrorists killed in a deadly attack on Izge village, Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

The attack occurred around 1 a.m. on Monday when heavily armed Boko Haram terrorists invaded a military formation in Izge, a strategic location near the Sambisa Forests, approximately 20km southwest of Gwoza town.

According to sources who spoke with Vanguard, the terrorists launched their assault with Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPGs) targeting the troops of Operation Hadin Kai, resulting in a fierce exchange of gunfire that lasted for hours.

Despite the overwhelming firepower of the attackers, residents of Izge, with support from local vigilantes and hunters, bravely rallied behind the military, helping to repel the assault.

The attackers, after suffering significant losses, quickly evacuated their fallen comrades from the scene.

A resident of Izge, Mallam Isa Usman, recounted the harrowing experience, saying, “We were attacked at 1 a.m. when most of us were asleep. Unfortunately, we lost a Captain and a Corporal in the clash. However, many of the terrorists were also neutralized. Those who survived retreated, carrying their fallen colleagues’ bodies with them.”

Reacting to the attack, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, representing Borno South, expressed deep concern over the continued Boko Haram onslaught in his constituency. While acknowledging the efforts of the military and security agencies, he urged the federal government to take more decisive action.

Ndume called for the deployment of advanced technology, including drones, to bolster the military’s capacity to combat the Boko Haram insurgency.

“The federal government must equip and motivate our military with sophisticated tools to end the over-decade-long Boko Haram crisis. This will help address not just terrorism but other security challenges such as kidnapping and banditry,” he said.

Senator Ndume also commended the resilience of Izge residents who played a crucial role in assisting the troops during the attack.

Their courage, along with the support of local vigilantes and hunters, was instrumental in forcing the terrorists to retreat and recover looted arms and ammunition.

“The residents of Izge have shown great bravery. They assisted the troops in repelling the attack, leading to the recovery of looted arms and ammunition,” he added.

Despite efforts to contact the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Kenneth Daso, for confirmation, the Executive Chairman of Gwoza, Hon. Abba Kawu Idrissa Timta, confirmed the incident, acknowledging that while the number of casualties on the military side was still unclear, a significant number of terrorists were killed in the clash.

The federal government, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is now urged to enhance the capabilities of the Nigerian military and other security agencies to effectively combat terrorism and other forms of criminal activity affecting various parts of the country.