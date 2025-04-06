APC Governorship Aspirant, Ifeanyi Ibezi Dumps Party, Backs Soludo For Re-election

A prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former member of the House of Representatives, Ifeanyi Ibezi, has officially announced his departure from the party.

Ibezi, who represented the Idemili North and South Federal Constituency in the 9th National Assembly, declared his support for the re-election of Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

Naija News reports that he made the announcement during a meeting with his political associates at his country home in Abatete, Idemili North Local Government Area, on Sunday.

The ex-lawmaker attributed his decision to leave the APC to the outcome of the party’s governorship primary election, which produced Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu as the APC flagbearer for Anambra State.

Ibezi described the primary process as a “charade,” accusing the party of failing to field a credible and electable candidate. He expressed his frustration with the APC’s leadership, stating that the party was not serious about governance or electoral victory.

“I have switched my support to Governor Soludo,” Ibezi declared, emphasizing that his support was rooted in a desire for progress and development in Anambra State.

He continued, “Just like I delivered Idemili North and South to President Bola Tinubu in 2023, and to Soludo in the last election, I will once again mobilize votes in November to ensure Soludo’s victory.”

Ibezi, who had previously supported APC candidates in past elections, voiced his disappointment with the party’s performance and vowed to continue supporting Soludo.

He stated, “Soludo must return for a second term. I have toured his projects and I am convinced he is working. If your party is not ready to win, what do you do? You move on. I can’t be part of a party that is unserious about governance and victory.”

In his address to followers, Ibezi insisted that any loyalist who could not understand his change in political allegiance “lacked the basic understanding of politics.”

He emphasized his commitment to Soludo, stating, “Our support for Soludo is total and immediate. The APC is not prepared, and we won’t waste our time.”

Ibezi’s defection comes at a time of growing discontent within the APC, following the withdrawal of three prominent governorship aspirants—Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, Sir Paul Chukwuma, and Chukwuma Umeoji—just hours before the party’s primary.

The trio cited irregularities, violent conduct by some aspirants’ supporters, and manipulation of the process as reasons for their withdrawal.

Okonkwo, in a statement, explained that he could not risk the lives of his supporters in a “manipulated primary,” while Chukwuma condemned the process as being hijacked by “retrogressive forces.”