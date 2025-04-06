Abure: Supreme Court Has Sacked You, You’ll Be Destroyed If You Attempt To Destroy Labour Party – Gov Otti

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has maintained that the recent Supreme Court ruling on the affairs of the Labour Party has effectively sacked Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the party.

Governor Otti, who insisted that the Labour Party is bigger than any individual, therefore submitted that those affected by the ruling should do the right thing and give peace a chance, except their original intention was to destroy the Labour Party.

He, however, maintained that nobody can destroy the Labour Party as any attempt to destroy the party will lead to the destruction of any individual behind such plans.

Otti cautioned against interpreting the Supreme Court judgement to suit personal interests as, according to him, some people are giving misleading interpretations to the Supreme Court judgement that sacked Abure from office.

He noted that there are some “misleading interpretations being given to the Supreme Court judgement that sacked Abure’s led faction of the LP.”

The Governor, who spoke while inaugurating his political structure ahead of the 2027 elections, said: “The party (LP) is bigger and more important than any of us put together. The triumph of evil over good is for a moment. So, we thank God for yesterday. We somehow believed that justice would be done to the Labour Party.

“I was watching and saw some people making some claims about them not being removed by the Supreme Court. We can as well ignore them, but I will not ignore them.

“I want to appeal to them to give peace a chance, except, if what they wanted in the first place is to destroy the party, and if they want to destroy the party, they will destroy themselves and the party will become even stronger.”

Naija News recalls that the Supreme Court on Friday ruled that Abure is not the National Chairman of the Labour Party.