Abia Governor, Otti Reveals When He Will Retire From Politics

The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, on Saturday, disclosed that he has no plan to run for the Senate after his eight years in office as governor.

Naija News reports that Otti stated this at a reception held in his honour by the Anambra Development Unions Association, Aba branch.

The Labour Party (LP) governor dispelled the reports suggesting he was eyeing a senate seat, describing them as unfounded and misleading.

“When I finish my eight years here, I will retire. I am not going to Abuja,” the governor said.

He also urged critics to refrain from spreading what he termed “falsehoods”, adding that the political space should be opened up for younger Nigerians.

“We are no longer that young. Society is changing, and the young ones are rising. It’s time we give them the opportunity,” he said.

The governor also spoke about plans to revisit the 2011 disengagement of 154 civil servants, most of whom were teachers.

He said he had directed the head of service to conduct an urgent review of the matter and propose possible remedies.

Otti said those below the age of 65 might be re-engaged on a contract basis, particularly to address the shortage of teachers in the state.

He faulted the disengagement, which was reportedly based on state of origin, describing it as “unjust” and “illegal”.

“For those outside the age bracket, we’ll find fair compensation mechanisms,” the governor said.

Otti reiterated his administration’s commitment to justice, inclusion, and “correcting the wrongs of past administrations”.