Wike, Fubara Reconciliation Stalls As Rivers Political Crisis Lingers

There has been no breakthrough in efforts to reconcile the key figures involved in the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State which led to a State of Emergency declared by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, and all state legislators were suspended for six months under a state of emergency declared on March 20 by President Bola Tinubu, following the ongoing crisis in the state. The National Assembly promptly approved the declaration.

The two chambers of the National Assembly, however, proposed setting up a committee to facilitate reconciliation between Governor Fubara’s supporters and those of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike, ahead of the six-month suspension’s expiration. But two weeks after the proposal, no substantial action has been taken to begin the reconciliation process.

Political sources in Rivers State, speaking to The Nation in Port Harcourt, identified the involvement of prominent local leaders and key figures from the Ijaw nation as a factor delaying the reconciliation.

One Ijaw source, who wished to remain anonymous, explained that many leaders had taken sides instead of staying neutral, which eroded their credibility to mediate the conflict.

“Instead of remaining neutral, most of the leaders took sides and have lost the expected credibility to facilitate a genuine reconciliation,” the source stated.

He specifically mentioned former President Goodluck Jonathan, who was pushed to side with Governor Fubara, and criticized the Ijaw National Congress (INC) under Prof. Benjamin Okaba for its perceived bias in the matter.

Additionally, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) also took sides, adding to the division among Rivers State elders, many of whom are now either aligned with Wike or Fubara.

“The leaders who should have risen to the occasion have lost the respect needed to bring both sides together,” the source said.

In a related development, Jonathan Lokpobiri, the President of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide, expressed regret that the Ijaw people had failed to apply wisdom in handling the crisis, opting instead for threats of war, which were never intended to be followed through.

Jonathan said, “If we had applied wisdom, this crisis would have been resolved long ago. Instead, we chose to make threats of war, which gave the opposition time to fortify themselves. Emotion does not win wars; planning and strategic consultation do.”

He also criticized some leaders for making reckless statements that aggravated the situation and emphasized that the crisis was never an ethnic war between the Ijaw and Ikwerre people.

He warned that, had the Ikwerre ethnic group reciprocated the threats, the situation could have escalated into a full-scale conflict.

Jonathan stressed that while he hoped Governor Fubara would return to office and complete his tenure, the Ijaw must avoid reacting emotionally in times of crisis.

“Wisdom is stronger than arms. If we had dealt with this problem internally, we wouldn’t have reached this embarrassing point of a state of emergency,” he said.

Kennedy Tonjo-West, the President of the Movement for Izon Ethnic Nationality (MOSIEND), offered to begin consultations to kick-start the reconciliation process, emphasizing that MOSIEND had remained neutral throughout the crisis and had called on both parties to reconcile for the sake of peace and development in Rivers State.

“I am already undertaking consultations to ensure the process of reconciliation begins without delay,” he said.

Following the declaration of emergency rule on March 20, Vice-Admiral Ibok Ibas (rtd) assumed office as the Sole Administrator of Rivers State.