Wike Criticizes University Of Abuja’s Unused Land, Demands Development

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has expressed dissatisfaction over the large expanse of undeveloped land allocated to the University of Abuja, urging immediate development on the property.

During a visit to the road leading to the EFCC Academy in Giri on Friday, Wike voiced his concerns regarding the university’s acquisition of over 10,000 hectares of land, most of which remains unused.

Wike questioned the rationale behind the university’s acquisition of such a vast area without significant development.

“This tour has also opened our eyes as to the kind of land that the University of Abuja has acquired. It’s not acceptable. You can’t deny development. I don’t know where a university will go and take over 10,000 hectares of land; for what purpose?” he said.

The minister emphasized that many universities with smaller land sizes have managed to develop better infrastructure, underscoring that the quality of a university’s infrastructure is more important than the size of the land.

“What makes a university is not the large expanse of land. What makes a university is the infrastructure quality. It’s not about land. You can have 20,000 hectares of land, but if the university does not have any infrastructure, what does it help?” Wike stated.

Wike made it clear that the FCT Administration will no longer tolerate the practice of acquiring land without developing it.

“We must stop this idea of just acquiring land for acquiring sake. That is not the essence of it. If they give you land, you develop it. If you don’t develop it, the government will take it back and give it to those who want to develop. That is our position,” he warned.

The minister also criticized the Nigerian Police for not utilizing their allocated land in the area, reinforcing his message that unused land will be reclaimed.

Despite his concerns over the land situation, Wike expressed hope that ongoing infrastructure projects, including the road leading to the EFCC Academy and the 15-kilometre Outer Southern Expressway, would stimulate further development in the region.

During an inspection of the expressway project, Wike praised the speed and quality of work carried out by the China Geo-engineering Corporation.

“We are very happy with what we have seen and the quality of jobs that are being carried out. We believe, to the glory of God, that Mr. President will also be happy when he comes to inaugurate these projects,” Wike said.

Wike assured that the FCT Administration remains committed to completing all ongoing projects on schedule, especially ahead of President Bola Tinubu’s second year in office.

“This administration of Mr. President does not believe in abandoned projects. Any contract given must be completed for people to use,” he said, promising continued support for contractors to ensure the timely delivery of projects.