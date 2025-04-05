Why CCTV Cameras Were Installed On Third Mainland Bridge – Umahi

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has explained that installing closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State aims to prevent suicide attempts.

Naija News reports that Umahi made this known during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday.

The Minister said security personnel would monitor footage from the CCTV and enforce speed regulations and other things.

He also expressed worry over the excavation of sand under the deck of the public facility, adding that the CCTV will also put a stop to it.

He said, “We have put CCTVs down under the deck so that anybody that is excavating sand within the 10-kilometre radius will be spotted. We have built, beside the bank of the sea on Third Mainland Bridge, an examination house where we have the police, navy, army and local security.

“They will all be there watching the CCTV so that anybody who is trying to take his life on the third mainland bridge, they will spot the person. With this CCTV, there will be no more excavation of sand under the deck around the pies.”

The Minister also weighed in on the reopening of the Independence Bridge in Lagos following emergency repair work, stating that the closure was prompted by a structural failure involving the approach slab of the bridge, which caved in due to a faulty design.

According to Umahi, the initial construction of the approach slab was done as a cantilever, which was structurally inappropriate.

He stated that the slab failed when the sand fill beneath it leaked, compromising its integrity and posing a serious risk to commuters.