VP Shettima Returns To Nigeria From Senegal

Vice President Kashim Shettima has returned to Abuja following his one-day visit to Senegal, where he represented President Bola Tinubu at the 65th anniversary celebration of Senegal’s independence.

During his visit to Dakar, Vice President Shettima attended official independence anniversary ceremonies including a grand parade at the Mamadou Dia Boulevard, presided over by President Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

Senegal celebrates its Independence Day on April 4 each year, commemorating its freedom from French colonial rule in 1960. The day is marked by national pride, with ceremonies, parades, and cultural events.

The Vice President’s attendance at the annual event is in honour of an invitation extended to President Tinubu by the Senegalese President, Faye Diomaye, following the strong mutual relationship between Nigeria and Senegal.

The Independence Day celebrations was held at the Place de la Nation in Dakar, with President Faye playing host to Vice President Shettima and other distinguished guests from across Africa and beyond.