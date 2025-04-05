Uromi: Security Operatives Arrest ‘Police’ Officer Who Threatened To Kill Southerners In The North

The Kaduna State Police Command has distanced itself from an alleged officer of the Nigerian Police who threatened to attacked southerners in the north over the killing of 16 alleged hunters in Uromi, Edo State.

Naija News reports that the alleged police officer, Hadaina Hussaini (Dan-Taki), reacting to the recent lynching of 16 travellers of Northern extraction in Uromi, Edo State, in a Facebook comment, threatened retaliatory attacks against Southerners living in northern Nigeria.

Dan-Taki vowed by Almighty God that northerners would take decisive action against southerners in their domain.

He wrote, “I swear to Almighty God, we must do something for you guys, have you forgotten all your brothers that are leaving here in the North make my word, after one week you shall see the result.”

Following persistent criticisms of his comment, Dan-Taki changed his first name and restricted access to his Facebook page, limiting users’ viewing of his posts and comments

Reacting in a statement on Friday, the Kaduna Police Command Spokesperson, DSP Mansir Hassan, disclosed that Hussaini is neither a member of the Nigeria Police Force nor a personnel of Kaduna State Police Command.

The Command, however, admitted that he was a member of the Police Special Constabulary attached to Kaduna State Constabulary Office, but was dismissed from the voluntary outfit two years ago due to his questionable character.

The statement read: “The attention of Kaduna State Police Command has been drawn to a comment made on a Facebook book post credited to one Hadaina Hussaini (Dan-taki), which has been making rounds on various social media platforms with the caption “Kaduna Police Officer Threatens Retaliation Against Southerners in Uromi Killings”.

“To set the record straight, Hadian Hussaini is neither a member of the Nigeria Police Force nor a personnel of Kaduna State Police Command.

“It is pertinent to note that his picture captured on Police Uniform as displayed on the Social Media, which is an improper dressing, is that of him when he was a member of the Police Special Constabulary attached to Kaduna State Constabulary Office, but was dismissed from the voluntary outfit two (2) years ago due to his questionable character.

“As such, members of the general public are advised to carefully observe the identity card attached to the uniform which contains the word ‘PSC/KD’ meaning Police Special Constabulary. Similarly, the pictures of him on uniform were posted on the Facebook platform two (2) years ago, prior to his dismissal.

“The Suspect has been arrested and will be charged to court upon the completion of preliminary investigations in accordance to extant laws.

“The State Command however wishes to state categorically that, the Nigeria Police Force is a disciplined and regimented organization committed to upholding law and order, and would not condone any form of incitement, hate speech, or threat to the peace and harmony of our dear Country.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Rabi’u Muhammad psc,mni wishes to once-again call on members of the general public to remain calm and continue to report suspicious incidents of this nature to the Police.”