Tinubu To Commission 30km Of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway In May – Umahi

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has said 30 kilometres of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway will be available for President Bola Tinubu to inaugurate by May 25, 2025.

Naija News reports that Umahi made this known on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, April 4, 2025, while expressing satisfaction with the level of work on the road.

The Minister said section one of the highway runs from Victoria Island down to Lekki Seaport in the Eleko area of Lagos State, noting that about 17 kilometres will be jumped because of settlements.

He said, “The beginning of section one, as at today, about 15 kilometres by two carriage way on the average has been achieved, and at the end of the project at Eleko where section one stopped, about 5 kilometres has been achieved.

“So, the idea is by 25th of May 30 Kilometres continuously will be made available for Mr President to Commission from the beginning of section one down to kilometre 0 to 20.”

Umahi also said he would recommend to President Tinubu that the first section of the road, which he said will be completed by the end of this year, be tolled.

According to him, the return on investment for the project will be very high, which will benefit the Nigerian economy in the long run.

He said, “When that is completed, I will be for immediate tolling engagement.”