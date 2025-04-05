Thomas Muller Announces Departure From Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich icon, Thomas Müller, announced on Saturday that the club will not extend his contract, marking the conclusion of his 25-year tenure with the Bundesliga powerhouse at the end of the current season.

Naija News reports that the 35-year-old, whose contract expires this summer, expressed in a social media post that the club made the decision and was “not what I would have wished.

Müller expressed dissatisfaction with how the contract discussions unfolded publicly in recent months, yet he acknowledged the appreciation he received from everyone associated with Bayern after his lengthy service.

He remarked that the special bond with the club and our incredible fans will always endure.

Having risen through Bayern’s youth ranks, Müller has secured two Champions League titles and 12 Bundesliga championships.

His current focus is on reclaiming the league title for Munich and aiming for a spot in this season’s Champions League final, which will take place at Bayern’s Allianz Arena.

Later that day, Bayern released a statement announcing that Müller would be honored with a testimonial match and would participate in the July Club World Cup.

“Thomas Mueller had the definition of a Bavarian fairytale career,” club president Herbert Hainer said.

Mueller was born in the nearby Bavarian town of Weilheim and joined the club at the age of 10. He made his debut in 2008 under coach Jurgen Klinsmann in a match against Hamburg, which included current Bayern coach Vincent Kompany.

As a one-club player, Mueller holds the record for the most appearances for Bayern, having played 743 matches across all competitions. During his time with the club, he has scored 247 goals and provided 273 assists.

In recent years, Mueller has found himself starting on the bench more frequently, leading to increasing speculation about a potential departure from the club.

While the midfielder has not disclosed his plans for the next season, there is speculation in the German media that he might consider a late-career move to the United States to join Major League Soccer (MLS).