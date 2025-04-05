Seven Dead, Others Fatally Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident

At least seven individuals reportedly lost their lives in a tragic accident early Saturday morning at the NIPCO filling station area along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, Florence Okpe, confirmed the details of the incident in a statement issued from Abeokuta.

According to Okpe, the collision occurred at 7:00 a.m. and involved a Mack truck with the license plate SEY 363 YY, a tanker registered as T2900LA, and a bus identified by LSD 180 YA.

The FRSC representative reported that a total of 15 individuals were involved in the accident, including 13 men and two women. She noted that four people sustained injuries while seven tragically lost their lives.

Okpe attributed the cause of the accident to excessive speed and the driver of the Mack truck losing control, which resulted in the vehicle colliding with the other two.

” The injured victims were taken to Divine Touch Hospital and Glory Centre Hospital, Ibafo, while the deceased were taken to Idera morgue Sagamu,” she said.

The Sector Commander, Akinwumi Fasakin, condoled the families affected by the crash.

He encouraged individuals whose relatives were traveling early in the morning and had yet to reach their destinations to reach out to FRSC Ibafo for further information.