Seven Arrested As PCN Seals Off 100 ‘Illegal’ Medicine Shops In Gombe

The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) has announced the closure of 100 pharmaceutical stores and the arrest of seven vendors due to various regulatory infractions during a recent operation in Gombe State.

Naija News reports that the Head of Enforcement at PCN, Dr. Suleiman Chiroma, shared this information while speaking to reporters in Gombe on Friday, April 4.

He noted that out of 144 locations inspected, 100 were found non-compliant and subsequently sealed for a range of violations, including failure to renew licenses, operating without authorization, and engaging in clinical practices, among others.

Chiroma further explained that the seven vendors arrested had unlawfully removed the official PCN seals from their premises and would face comprehensive investigations and potential prosecution.

He emphasized that the council is committed to enforcing the National Drug Distribution Guidelines, which are designed to improve the drug distribution system and prevent the sale of unregulated and substandard medications.

Additionally, he urged pharmacy operators in the state to strictly follow regulatory standards by ensuring proper licensing and compliance with pharmaceutical laws to avoid legal repercussions.

Reiterating PCN’s dedication to ensuring adherence to pharmaceutical regulations in Nigeria, Chiroma cautioned that the council will not tolerate the irresponsible actions of unpatriotic medicine sellers.