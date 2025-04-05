Security Operatives Arrest Man Supplying Soft Drinks To Notorious Bandit Leaders

Security operatives working with the Zamfara State security guards have arrested a suspect named Ashiru Jijji for supplying soft drinks to bandits.

The suspect, identified as Ashiru Jijji, admitted that he is supplying soft drinks to the notorious bandit leaders, Ali and Inuwa.

Naija News reports that the suspect, who spoke to newsmen in Hausa language, also confirmed his involvement in the supply of soft drinks to the bandits.

In other news, the Bauchi State Police Command successfully prevented a potential violent confrontation between two Islamic sects on Friday, just hours after the death of the esteemed Islamic scholar, Dr. Abdulaziz Idris Dutsen-Tanshi.

The newly appointed Commissioner of Police for the state, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, quickly called for tranquility and instructed the State Intelligence Department (SID) to initiate a thorough and discreet investigation into the events leading up to the incident.

A statement released on Saturday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Ahmed Wakili, indicated that tensions flared following provocative comments allegedly made by the Chief Imam of the Galli Mosque, Ahmad Isa Jaja, during his sermon on April 4, 2024, at around 2:45 p.m.—the same day Dr. Abdulaziz Idris Dutsen-Tanshi was interred.

The sermon, which took place in the Jahun area of Bauchi Metropolis, was deemed offensive by the late cleric’s followers, prompting them to protest by storming the mosque.

In response, the Police Commissioner promptly dispatched a tactical unit led by the Divisional Police Officer of the Dutsen-Tanshi Division to the location.

The officers effectively de-escalated the situation, ensuring the safety of both the Imam and the congregation while peacefully dispersing the agitated crowd.

The Imam was subsequently placed in protective custody, and the SID was tasked with conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

Commissioner Aliyu emphasized the importance of religious leaders exercising their freedom of expression responsibly and with integrity. He urged them to avoid making inflammatory, abusive, or derogatory remarks from the pulpit, highlighting their crucial role in promoting peace, mutual respect, and tolerance among different religious and sectarian groups.