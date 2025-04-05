S’Court Didn’t Say Abure’s Tenure Is Expired – Olorunfemi

The factional Deputy National Chairman of the Labour Party, Ayo Olorunfemi, has said Julius Abure remained the party’s national chairman.

Naija News reports that Olorunfemi, who belongs to the faction of Abure, said the Supreme Court’s ruling, on Friday, did not say his tenure expired.

Speaking with Arise News, on Friday, the factional Deputy National Chairman argued that it was wrong to state that the Supreme Court removed Abure.

“Obviously, he (Abure) is still the chairman, national chairman. Obviously, because the Supreme Court came out clearly, express its judgment, reflecting the fact that the issue of leadership of any political party, including the Labour Party, is an internal affairs, and can only be determined by the party,” he said.

Olorunfemi further argued that Nenadi Usman-led Caretaker Committee that took the case to the Supreme Court did not belong to any organ of the party. He said they cannot lay claim to the apex court’s ruling.

“And when you ask me this question, who is the party? The party is the constitution of the party. Everything that has to do with the party is entailed in the constitution. And by Labour Party constitution, you have what they call the ward exco. You have the local government exco. You have the state working committee, and you have the national working committee. You have the national executive committee, and you have the national convention.

“Now, in all of this, those who have gone to court, are they members of any of this organ? The court only came out to tell us in clear time, don’t bring your matter to rules when it has to do with leadership, because you have your constitution, you have to deal with your matter.

“And as a matter of fact, even at the High Court, if you look at that judgment very well, the court denied jurisdiction. I said, look, we don’t have any business talking about leadership of the party. But if I have to look at your convention, whether it followed due process or not, I will confirm that the convention, the national convention, followed due process,” he stated.

When asked by the anchor, Charles, if the apex court did not mention that Abure’s tenure had expired, Olorunfemi responded:

“No. It (Supreme Court) talked about tenure of all political parties. That you are expected, if your tenure has expired, you are expected to make yourself available for a re-election, or you go out. That is generally, it’s a generic something. Talking about political parties in Nigeria, political administration in Nigeria, is just a kind of opinion and advice to all political parties. Because the issue of tenure was not taken before the court. Are you with me? The issue of the national convention was not taken before the court.”