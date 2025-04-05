‘Rivers Emergency Rule Unconstitutional, Rescind Fubara’s Suspension’

Kinsmen of the suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, have called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reverse both the state of emergency declared in Rivers State and his suspension.

Naija News reports that they emphasized the need for a diplomatic and just resolution to the ongoing crisis in the state.

In a communique issued after a crucial stakeholders’ meeting held at Opobo, Fubara’s hometown in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area, the community expressed their belief that the state of emergency in Rivers is not only unconstitutional but also counterproductive, causing immense hardship and economic strangulation for the state’s law-abiding citizens.

The communique, signed by Ben Daminabo, Prof. Blessing Jaja, Edward Namiesimagha, Dr. Roseline Apawari Uranta, Sam Stewart, Maclean Minimah, and Emma Taribo, among others, stated: “Our people recognize the strategic economic importance of Rivers State as the Treasure Base of the nation, being the hub of the oil and gas industry in Nigeria, and the major foreign exchange earner of our country.”

The kinsmen reiterated their commitment to the unity, peaceful coexistence, and stability of the state, stating, “We affirm our inalienable commitment to the unity, peaceful coexistence and stability of our state and nation in line with universally acceptable democratic principles and the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended).”

While acknowledging the President’s commitment to upholding law and order, the community criticized the decision to declare a state of emergency, asserting that it did not meet constitutional requirements. “It is evident the issues/matters presented to you were blown out of proportion and did not reflect the realities on the ground in Rivers State. As of today, Rivers, despite recent political tensions, is not in a state of lawlessness or breakdown of law and order,” they said.

They also addressed Governor Fubara’s actions following the Supreme Court judgment, noting his public acceptance and readiness to implement the ruling. The communique highlighted Fubara’s efforts to re-present the 2025 Appropriation Bill, clear backlogs of salaries and allowances, and provide suitable facilities for legislative activities, with confirmation that the upgrade project for the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex is over 80 percent completed.

Furthermore, the kinsmen debunked claims that critical national assets in the state had been attacked, emphasizing that no oil pipelines or lives had been harmed. They expressed disappointment in the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, for making unverified claims on national television. “Rivers State remains peaceful, safe, and resilient,” they declared.

The communique stressed that the perceived crisis is politically motivated and does not reflect the general peace across all 23 local government areas of the state.

“Normal economic activities are ongoing, and security agencies have not faced any significant challenges,” it stated.

The community urged the President to reconsider the declaration of a state of emergency and the suspension of Governor Fubara.

They suggested more diplomatic measures, such as high-level engagement with stakeholders, to address the tensions and enhance the effectiveness of security agencies.

“We reaffirm our unwavering support for Your Excellency’s administration and commit to national unity, security, peace, and development. We stand ready to work with the federal government to ensure Rivers remains stable and prosperous,” the communique concluded.