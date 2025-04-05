Retired Generals Reveal Why Kidnappers Remain Ruthless Despite Military Crackdown

Fresh concerns continue to mount over the growing menace of kidnappings in Nigeria despite the sustained efforts of security agencies.

Retired military generals have pointed to the compromise of some security operatives and inadequate collaboration between security agencies as key reasons behind the continued ruthlessness of kidnappers.

Kidnapping remains a severe security threat in the country, with many high-profile individuals falling victim.

A recent high-profile case was that of former Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brig. Gen. Maharazu Tsiga (Retd.), who was abducted from his hometown in the Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State on February 5, 2025, alongside nine others.

The kidnappers initially demanded a staggering ₦250 million ransom, but Tsiga’s family and community struggled to meet the demand. After nearly two months of captivity, they raised over ₦60 million before Tsiga was finally released.

Other victims include a farmer, Godwin Anuka, who was brutally murdered in front of his wife and children in Delta State on March 29.

Additionally, three residents from Surubu community in the Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State were killed despite the payment of a hefty ransom.

In another shocking case, Justice Azuka, a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, was kidnapped in December 2024, and his decomposing body was discovered in February 2025 near the Second Niger Bridge.

Kidnappers Operating From Multiple Camps

Afenifere National Youth President, Eniola Ojajuni, who was recently released after spending 12 days in captivity, revealed that kidnappers operate at least 55 camps across the South-West.

Speaking to Saturday Punch, former Commandant of Army Signals and Chief of Defence Training and Planning, Gen. Ishola Williams (retd.), attributed the persistent activities of kidnappers to their collaboration with security operatives.

He stated, “There are criminals colluding with security agencies. Some of these kidnappers, particularly the high-profile ones, are well known to the security agencies. That’s why no one has been able to take action against them.”

He also highlighted the role of telecom network manipulation in aiding kidnappers. “Some yahoo boys have mastered the art of manipulating telecom network systems and mobile phones, making it extremely difficult for the security agencies to trace the kidnappers’ communications,” he said.

A former Director of Procurement at the Defence Headquarters, Maj. Gen. Dayo Olukoju (retd.), pointed to inadequate coordination among security agencies as a significant factor contributing to the rise in kidnapping activities.

He emphasized that the absence of collaboration between agencies such as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has hindered efforts to track kidnappers and their communication networks.

“The core issue is the lack of synergy among the security and communication agencies. Why would people use phones, and you still can’t track the users?” Olukoju asked, stressing the need for special courts for kidnappers to ensure swift prosecution.

A retired Colonel, speaking on the condition of anonymity, echoed similar sentiments, highlighting that no crime can persist without the involvement of local leadership.

“Testimonies from freed kidnapped victims have revealed that sometimes when kidnappers demand a ransom, the cash they receive is marked by the bank, and they know immediately once the money is handed over,” he said.

He suggested that there may be a network of insiders within banks and other organizations who are tipping off kidnappers. He added, “The kidnappers have both international and national connections. They have suppliers who arm them. It is a cartel, and you can only break it with a robust and well-coordinated intelligence network.”