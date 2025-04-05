Nollywood Actress, Jemima Osunde Fumes Over New Condition For Landing Roles In Nollywood

Nollywood actress, Jemima Osunde, has frowned at the recent trend influencing the casting of roles in the movie industry.

Naija News reports that the thespian, in a recent conversation with her colleague, Jammal Ibrahim, claimed that filmmakers are now pressuring actors to become social media content creators before casting them in their films.

According to Jemimi, actors who do not have a strong social media presence are barely considered for movie roles.

She said, “Now, it’s as though they [filmmakers] are forcing every actor to be a social media content creator before casting them. It’s as if you must dance on the internet to get roles. Why?

“It’s like if you’re not an actor with a strong social media presence, we’re not casting you because we need you to sell our film. That shouldn’t be the actor’s job.”

Jammal Ibrahim added: “That’s where good management comes in. I’ll give you an example: I told my management that I don’t know how to dance. I’m a terrible dancer. So, a good manager would look at you and say, ‘Okay, this is your personality. How can we work with who you are to make you better?’ Not, ‘How can we push you to be everyone else?’

“If you’re doing a PR stunt for a film and you’re going to be dancing, seriously, I’m not going to be part of it, unless I feel like the dance is something I can actually do. I don’t want to look stupid on screen. It’s just not my personality.”