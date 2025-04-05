Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Saturday, 5th April, 2025

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today, Saturday, 5th April, 2025.

The PUNCH: Some former domestic workers of ex-First Lady, Patience Jonathan, who are being held in the Okaka Custodial Centre, Bayelsa State, have decried their maltreatment and delayed trial, saying they are undergoing hardship and torture. Two of the workers, who spoke exclusively to Saturday PUNCH on Friday, begged for help, saying they were languishing in prison.

The Guardian: In recent years, politicians have been naming public infrastructure after themselves or their cronies. With the practice, a political culture where leaders use facilities built with public funds to solidify their place in history is being enthroned gradually.

Vanguard: WHAT occurred at Uromi, headquarters of Esan North East Local Government Area in Edo State on Thursday, March 27, could have befallen any other community in the heartbeat of the nation, given the prevailing circumstances, tension, and anger over the hair-raising operations of suspected herders in combination with abductors.

The Nation: The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has ramped up its new restructuring drive with the appointment of Roland Ewubare as its Group Chief Operating Officer and erstwhile top ExxonMobil’s official, Adesua Dozie, as its Company Secretary and Chief Legal Officer.

The Nation: There is no breakthrough yet in the effort to reconcile the warring personalities in the Rivers State political crisis. Governor Siminilayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu and all the state legislators were suspended for six months under the state of emergency imposed on the state on March 20 by President Bola Tinubu on account of the crisis.

