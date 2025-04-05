Nigeria Congratulates Senegal On 65th Independence Day

Nigeria’s Government has commended the enduring spirits of resilience, unity and democratic values of the people of Senegal, as the country marks her 65th independence anniversary.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maitama Tuggar, lauded the longstanding bilateral relations between Nigeria and Senegal.

In a statement, on Friday, in commemoration of the Independence Day, Tuggar assured Nigeria’s commitment to working with Senegal in promoting peace within West Africa.

It read: “The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, extends warm congratulations and best wishes to the Minister of African Integration and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Senegal, Mrs. Yassine Fall, on the occasion of their country’s Independence Day Anniversary.

“As Senegal marks another year of sovereignty and progress, Nigeria celebrates with you and commends the enduring spirit of resilience, unity, and democratic values that define the Senegalese people. The longstanding bilateral relations between our two nations, rooted in shared history, cultural ties, and mutual cooperation, continue to strengthen the bonds of friendship and solidarity within the West African sub-region and across the African continent.

“Nigeria remains committed to deepening collaboration with Senegal in areas of mutual interest, including trade, security, education, and regional integration under the auspices of ECOWAS and the African Union. We applaud Senegal’s contributions to peace, security and development in Africa and look forward to even greater achievements in the years ahead.

“On this special day, we reaffirm Nigeria’s unwavering solidarity and commitment to fostering stronger ties with Senegal for the collective prosperity of our people.”