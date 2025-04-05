Mojisola Raimi Wins Miss World Nigeria 2025

A 24-year-old, Miss Joy Mojisola Raimi, who represented Osun State, has won the 2025 Miss World Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Miss Raimi was declared winner at the beauty pageant’s grand finale, held in Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The organizer of the Miss World Nigeria beauty pageant, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, announced this on his 𝕏 handle on Saturday.

A graduate of the University of Port Harcourt, the beauty queen won the Miss World Nigeria after scoring top points over 36 other contestants.

Raimi will represent Nigeria at the 72nd Miss World Pageant in Hyderabad, India, from May 7 to 31, 2025.

Senator Murray-Bruce wrote: “Congratulations to Joy Mojisola Raimi, the 24-year-old representing Osun State, on being crowned Miss World Nigeria 2025! The grand finale took place at the Federal Palace Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos, where 37 contestants from across Nigeria competed for the top spot.

“Raimi, a University of Port Harcourt graduate, is passionate about humanitarian services and founded ‘The Love for Humanity’ project, dedicated to spreading love and restoring faith in humanity.

“In the final round, Raimi faced off against Miss Imo, Miss Ebonyi, Miss Abuja, and Miss Abia. When asked about overcoming bullying, she shared her inspiring story of growing up without a mother and facing harassment from her caregiver. She emphasized that despite being told she would never amount to anything, she has proven otherwise by achieving this milestone.

“As Miss World Nigeria 2025, Raimi will represent Nigeria at the 72nd Miss World pageant in Hyderabad, India, from May 7 to 31, competing against contestants from 140 countries.”