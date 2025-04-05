Makinde, Oba Owoade Arrive Amid Heavy Security, Gunshots For Alaafin’s Coronation

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, have arrived at Olivet Heights Baptist School, Oyo, amid heavy security, drumming and gunshots into the air by local hunters for the coronation of the monarch.

Owoade’s coronation comes three years after the last monarch, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, joined his ancestors.

Naija News learnt that Makinde and Owoade arrived in a convoy of cars at the venue with the new monarch seated inside a Mercedes Benz G- Wagon.

The venue, which has been agog with fanfare as early as 7 am, also witnessed a heavy security presence and dignitaries from different parts of the country.

President Bola Tinubu is being represented by Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu.

Some of the dignitaries at the event include: Statistician General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer, National Bureau of Statistic, Prince Adeyemi Adeniran; Wife of Oyo Governor, Mrs Tamunominini Makinde; Deputy Governor Bayo Lawal; Deputy Osun Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi; Chief of Staff to the Ondo Governor who represented the Governor, Prince Olusegun Omojuwa; Oyo Speaker Adebo Ogundoyin and Senator Monsurat Sunmonu among other top government functionaries.

Royal fathers in attendance include: the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Soun of Ogbomosho, Oba Ghandi Olaoye; Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba Abdulrashid Akanbi; Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, Eze Ndigbo of Southwest, Dr James Oramadike.

Others are Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar; Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Dahud Makanjuola; Bishop Taiwo Adelakun; former MILAD, General Adebayo Popoola; Aseyin of Iseyin Oba Sefiu Oyebola; Olu of Igboora, Oba Jimoh Titiloye and Asigangan of Igangan, Oba Rafiu Ariwoola among others.