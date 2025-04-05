Iran President, Pezeshkian Sacks Deputy

Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, on Saturday sacked his deputy from parliamentary affairs due to an expensive trip to Antarctica, as the nation faces severe hyperinflation during a challenging economic crisis.

Recently circulated on social media, a photograph depicted the ousted vice-president, Shahram Dabiri, alongside a woman recognized as his spouse, standing near the Plancius cruise ship.

Naija News reports that since 2009, the Dutch-flagged ship has provided luxury expeditions to Antarctica, with one travel agency offering an eight-day journey priced at 3,885 euros per individual.

“In a context where economic pressure on the population remains high… expensive leisure trips by officials, even if paid out of their own pocket, are neither defensible nor justifiable,” the Iranian president wrote in a letter published Saturday by the official IRNA news agency, which noted that Dabiri was dismissed.

Dabiri, a 64-year-old physician and a trusted associate of Pezeshkian, was appointed to his position in August.

Following the publication of a controversial photo, the government faced significant backlash, with many of Pezeshkian’s supporters calling for Dabiri’s removal from office.

Late last month, IRNA reported that a source from Dabiri’s office indicated he had undertaken the trip prior to assuming his governmental role.

This incident represents yet another setback for Pezeshkian, who was elected last year with commitments to rejuvenate the economy and enhance the quality of life for his constituents.

In early March, his Economy Minister, Abdolnasser Hemmati, was ousted by parliament due to a steep decline in the national currency’s value against the dollar and escalating inflation.