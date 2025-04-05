‘I’m Still Traumatized’ – OAP Lolo 1 Reveals She Was Raped 6 Years Ago By Colleague Who Is Now A Popular Broadcaster

Nigerian on-air personality (OAP) and actress, Omotunde Adebowale-David, better known as Lolo 1 has disclosed that she was raped by a colleague six years ago.

She disclosed that she still battles with the traumatic experience of the rape and goes into panic mode whenever she sees the person who raped her.

Naija News reports Lolo 1 made the revelation while speaking during a recent episode of the Say My Piece podcast.

She disclosed that the person who raped her is now a prominent figure in the broadcast industry and further spoke on how difficult it usually is for victims of rape to speak out.

The actress added that she is not ready to tell the full story of her experience.

“A woman like me, I hardly would say this and I am not ready to tell the story. I have been raped only once in my life and I was raped by our colleague. I see him every other day. Do you know how traumatised I am?

“When I see him, I just get into this momentary panic mode but if a woman of my caliber names him, he is an established person in the broadcast circle, would people not say how come Lolo did not speak about it for all these six years?

“It is now that he is taking a prominent TV position she is speaking. When sexual assault happens to women, the first thing that happens to a woman is denial ‘this did not happen’.

“The next thing is self crucifixtion, ‘I caused it for myself, how did I allow it happen? What could I have done?’. All these are happening as you are processing,” she narrated.