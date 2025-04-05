‘I Will Not Ruin Everything Your Husband Built On Empty Stomach’ – Lizzy Anjorin Blasts Tope Alabi

Controversial Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, has tackled Nigerian gospel singer, Tope Alabi, over failure to perform at her surprise birthday party.

Naija News reports that Lizzy’s fan club had collaborated with her husband to surprise her with a performance by Tope Alabi, whom they said she loved dearly.

However, the gospel singer and her husband, Soji Alabi, arrived at Lizzy’s clothing store in Lagos but declined to perform after realising they were to perform for the movie star.

Reacting, Lizzy Anjorin, in a video via her social media page, berated Tope for refusing to perform after she was paid ₦4 million, stressing she would not ruin the singer’s brand, which her husband built on an empty stomach.

The thespian recalled Tope Alabi’s issue with Prophet Ajanaku and how the world rejected her, but she supported her.

Lizzy added that she is a Muslim and did not expect her fans to invite a gospel singer to her birthday.

She said, “Aunty Tope, my fans paid you N4million, and I have the evidence with me. Even if you were paid 500k, were you not an actress? In acting, we were taught that if you are to kiss your enemy on a movie set, you must do it. You are a brand that your husband built with an empty stomach, but I will not ruin everything because of what you did to me yesterday. When you had issues with Prophet Ajanaku and the world rejected you, I stood by you. I play your music at times, not because I need it but because I want to support you. No matter how terrible you think I am, I am not as bad as Prophet Ajanaku.

“I am happy you also saw the goodness of God in my life when you were outside my place yesterday. You called me your sister, no matter how much they paid you. You should not have reacted that way. You are not as pure as me. I have impacted and empowered people more than you. I have added more value to society than you. If you judge me, you are not God.

“I am a Muslim, and I didn’t expect my fans to invite a gospel singer to my birthday. They should have invited an Islamic singer who is my fan. I can never use my money to call Aunty Tope Alabi to sing for me. The best of her songs is in her album, and I can easily play it in my house. The millions my fans sent to her could have been given to beggars on the street or people who need their hospital bills to be paid. A pregnant woman died recently because she couldn’t afford 500k for hospital bills. I don’t do copy copy like other people. I already warned my fans to stop wasting money. I thank God I am alive and healthy for my birthday. I don’t know why she refused to come down from the car, but the reason is best known to her. I hope my fans have learnt their lessons from this. AUNTY TOPE, I LOVE YOU, BUT I DON’T NEED YOU.”