‘I Was Begged To Contest’ – Okpebholo Shares Political Journey With APC

The Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, has revealed that some individuals came to appeal to him to run for Senate in the year 2022, which defined his political journey with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, many politicians from the state had before now shown more interest in contesting for positions on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

However, the Edo State Governor, who said a significant wave of defections is expected to impact opposition political parties in the South- South region as the 2027 presidential election approaches, said the party that was rejected by all has now become the party that everybody wants to join.

APC has come to stay as the government at the center is APC, Okpebholo stressed.

Naija News reports that Okpebholo made this assertion during a special reception held in Ewatto, located in the Esan South East local government area of Edo State, following his recent victory at the election petition tribunal.

He said, “I want to use this opportunity to appreciate our royal fathers for their support and prayers. I also appreciate Edo people for finding me worthy to cast their votes for me on September 21st governorship election in Edo State.

“It is not easy to run two elections in a year and win the two offices. I give God the glory. I am not the talking type and never interested in politics, but really want to develop Edo State.

“In 2021, we looked for an Esan man that would contest for Senate and we did not find any one who wanted to contest under the All Progressives Congress (APC) as everyone wanted to contest under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”

“The drive to contest came in 2022 when some people came to appeal to me to contest for the Senate and our discussion became an eye-opener which led me into contesting for the Senate seat.

“I lost a beloved sister due to bad water which she consumed and I vowed to ensure good water is available across the State.

“I am really going to ensure good water runs in Edo State. Our development will not just be roads, schools, healthcare, providing the people with good drinking water across the State,” the Chief Press Secretary to the Edo State Governor, Fred Itua, quoted Okpebholo saying in a statement made available to Naija News on Saturday, 05 April, 2025.

The Governor, accompanied by his entourage, paid a visit to the residence of the Onojie of Ewatto, His Royal Highness Osagie Sylvanus Ikhumen I.

He was welcomed by several other traditional leaders from Edo Central, who offered prayers for the prosperity of his administration.

Additionally, the Governor toured the Chief Lee Ikpea Medical Center located in Idumuiyase, Ewatto.

During this visit, he was shown around the hospital facility, which is still under construction by the benefactor, Dr. Lemon Ikpea.