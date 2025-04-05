I Know You Will Succeed – Kyari Tells New NNPC Chief, Ojulari

Former Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, has said the national oil company has the best skilled workers in the oil industry.

Naija News reported that Kyari officially handed over to the new NNPC Chief, Bayo Ojulari, on Friday.

Ojulari commended Kyari for his contributions to the growth of NNPC Ltd and his sterling service to the nation.

Speaking at the event, Kyari said he was convinced Ojulari would take the national oil company to greater heights.

He added that the national oil company aims to be the leading global energy company of choice.

“Bayo, I congratulate you from the depth of my heart. And I know you will succeed. You will do great things. I’m sure that you will take an NNPC to the promised land, which is to be the global energy company of choice. This is the ambition of this company. And I know it is realizable, it’s realistic, and I know that you are capable of taking it to that position.

“And we’ll do everything possible to support you, Bio, to succeed and to do greater things than whatever we ever imagined that is possible. But I know this is possible. We are inheriting a company that has extremely skilled workers of all class and an envy of most people in the industry today. And I’m sure that they will rally around you for you to succeed, including the senior management team members who are with us at this meeting,” he said.