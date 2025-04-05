Governor Otti Reacts To Abure’s Sack As Labour Party National Chairman

The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has expressed satisfaction with the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday, which removed the Julius Abure-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the Labour Party (LP).

The Governor believes the ruling will help restore peace, unity, and order within the party.

In a statement following the court ruling, Governor Otti said the judgment validated the leadership of the party. He explained that the tenure of the Abure-led NWC had long expired, which led to the establishment of the National Caretaker Committee (NCC), headed by Esther Nenadi Usman as Chairperson and Darlington Nwokocha as Secretary.

Governor Otti emphasized that the establishment of the caretaker committee was aimed at fostering peace and unity within the party.

He stated that the leadership’s vision was focused on consolidating the gains made during the last election and strengthening the party’s foundation.

The Governor commended the Supreme Court for its well-reasoned judgment, which he described as meeting the expectations of genuine Labour Party members and Nigerians at large.

He thanked all those who remained steadfast in their support during the turbulent period in the party’s leadership.

Governor Otti also extended an invitation to the former national officers of the party to work alongside the newly formed National Executive Committee (NEC) and the National Caretaker Committee (NCC) to propel the party forward.

He assured party members that he and other leaders are committed to building an inclusive Labour Party, one that is free from discrimination and favoritism.