God Told Me RCCG Governing Council Will Hold Meeting On Moon – Pastor Adeboye [VIDEO]

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has asserted that God told him that the church’s Governing Council will soon convene its meeting on the moon.

Adeboye emphasized that this revelation is a direct communication from God, and he is confident it will be fulfilled.

Naija News reports that the revered cleric shared this message with congregants during a recent church event.

This announcement has generated significant interest and curiosity among both church members and the wider public.

While some may perceive it as a metaphorical or spiritual insight, others might interpret it as a literal forecast.

Adeboye said: “I am not doubting God, i know with him all things are possible. He told me, i told some of my people. He told me that a day is coming that when the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Governing Council wants to hold their meeting, they’ll hold it on the moon. I know it doesn’t make sense, but then, that’s God.

“When God says we’re going to be holding our governing council meetings on the moon, you don’t have to believe it, but he has spoken and it will come to pass.”

Watch the video clip below: