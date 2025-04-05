Funke Akindele Speaks On Involvement In ‘Dirty Work’ To Attain Success In Movie Industry

Award-winning Nigerian actress, producer, and director, Funke Akindele, has asserted that attaining success requires putting in the effort and doing the ‘dirty work’.

Naija News reports that the movie star made this known during an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwu, on the ‘WithChude’ podcast.

While sharing her thoughts on success and perseverance, Funke emphasized that she does not dwell on numerous accolades but focuses on hard work and dedication.

She also highlighted the importance of spirituality, self-awareness, and originality in her ability to reinvent herself in the entertainment industry.

She said, “A lot of people want to do what I’m doing, but I keep telling them: for you to be successful, you need to work hard. Do the dirty work.”

When asked about her consistency, the thespian who has dominated the Nigerian box office for four consecutive years, delivering hit after hit, attributed it to being intentional and a perfectionist in everything she does.

Funke Akindele also shared a personal reflection on grief and emotional resilience, revealing that she does not allow herself to break down due to personal problems.

Meanwhile, Nollywood actor cum skit maker, Ganiyu Kehinde Morufu, popularly known as Ijoba Lande, has apologised to ace filmmaker, Funke Akindele, over claims of receiving ₦90,000 payment after working on her movie set for a month.

Naija News reports that Lande, in a video which made the rounds online, recounted his experience with Funke, saying the thespian was never approachable.

Lande explained that Funke Akindele contacted him via DM after she liked one of his videos on social media.

The skitmaker said he was very excited seeing Funke’s message and did not bother to charge her because he felt it would be the big break his career needed.

Lande said he had learned his lesson from the experience and would bill anybody approaching him for work, even Michael Jackson.

He further advised upcoming creatives in the entertainment industry to charge their fee without feeling shame or seeing anybody as a god.

In a video via his social media page on Friday, Lande clarified that he was paid ₦190,000 and not ₦90,000 as earlier claimed.

He claimed that the mix-up was because the video wherein he stated Funke Akindele paid him only ₦90,000 was poorly edited.

He begged Funke for forgiveness, stressing that he did not want to go to jail.