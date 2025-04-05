Ex-APC National Auditor Emerges Anambra Labour Party Gubernatorial Candidate

A former managing director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), George Moghalu, has secured the ticket of the Labour Party (LP) for the forthcoming November 8, 2025 governorship election in the State.

Moghalu, a former National Auditor of the All Progressives Congress (APC), emerged LP flag-bearer with a total of 575 votes of the delegates at the primary election held at Finotel Hotel, also in Awka, the state capital this Saturday.

Naija News reports that although Moghalu’s only challenger, John Nwosu had withdrawn from the contest about eight hours before the exercise, he was credited with 19 votes.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has emerged candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the forthcoming governorship election.

Soludo secured the ticket through affirmation by the party’s delegates at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, on Saturday.

Announcing the results, the returning officer for the election, Uche Nwegbo said, “Total delegates for this election is 3,260; 3,175 accredited delegates; 3,172 total votes, while four votes were invalid.

“The total yes-votes garnered by the governor is 3,168, while there were no no-votes.

“So, in line with INEC guidelines and with the powers conferred on me as the chief returning officer for this election, I, Uche Nwegbo, hereby declare the governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo as returned, as the candidate of our party.”