‘Come Around And See’ – Makinde Officially Presents 46th Alaafin, Oba Owoade To Oyo Town

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has officially presented the 46th Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, to the people of Oyo town and the entire world.

Naija News reports that Owoade’s coronation was held on Saturday at the Olivet Baptist High School, Oyo.

Dignitaries at the event include the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, the Orile-Igbon of Ilegbon, Francis Alao, Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Sefiu Oyebola; the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Adams; Senator Yinus Akintunde representing Oyo Central; the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi; and the Deputy Governor of Osun State, Kola Adewusi.

Also in attendance are the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Bayo Lawal, and many others.

Makinde, while presenting Oba Owoade to the mammoth crowd, said, “On the 10th of January, 2025, I applied my signature for the recommendation of Oyo Mesi for Oba Akeem Owoade to be a new Alaafin of Oyo.

“And on the 13th of January, 2025, I presented a certificate of office to our Kabiyesi. I have done my work since, but today, I officially present to the entire world, the Alaafin of Oyo.

“Those who said they have not been told or heard or who are running up and down should come around and see the new Alaafin of Oyo.”

In his acceptance speech, Oba Owoade thanked everyone for their unwavering support and made a promise to the people of Oyo, saying, “I promise to always be for you just as you have always been for me.”