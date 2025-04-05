Patience Jonathan Allegedly Holds Closed-Door Meeting With Prison Officials Over Detention Of Domestic Workers

Concerns over the controversial detention of 15 domestic workers by former First Lady, Patience Jonathan, have intensified, following her secretive meeting with top officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service in Bayelsa State.

The workers have been imprisoned for nearly six years without trial.

According to a source close to the situation who spoke with SaharaReporters, Patience Jonathan was seen in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, on Friday, shortly after reports emerged regarding the harsh conditions faced by the detained workers at Okaka Correctional Centre.

“I got reliably informed that Patience Jonathan is in town now (Yenagoa). She was not in town before the posts, but came in after the news started flying,” the source revealed.

The source added that Jonathan invited the controller of prisons for the Bayelsa Command and the assistant controller in charge of the Okaka Correctional Centre to a meeting at her hotel, Aridolf Resort. The meeting reportedly lasted until around 5 pm on Friday.

There are growing concerns that the former First Lady’s visit could be an effort to suppress further revelations or pressure the prison officials amid public outcry over the prolonged detention of her former domestic staff.

The 15 workers have been detained since 2019, following accusations of stealing missing jewellery reportedly belonging to Jonathan. Despite no conviction or evidence presented in court, their detention has continued without any clear resolution.

The detainees include Williams Alami, Vincent Olabiyi, Ebuka Cosmos, John Dashe, Tamunokuro Abaku, Sahabi Lima, Emmanuel Aginwa, Erema Deborah, Precious Kingsley, Tamunosiki Achese, Salomi Wareboka, Sunday Reginald, Boma Oba, Vivian Golden, and Emeka Benson.

Earlier reports by SaharaReporters highlighted gruesome torture sessions allegedly led and personally supervised by Patience Jonathan herself.

According to a source, “Severe torture, which included hanging, beating with whips, sticks, machetes… Patience Jonathan repeatedly insisted angrily that the police were not doing enough torture to her satisfaction.”

The source further claimed that Jonathan ordered the detainees to be taken to her husband’s residence at Nikton Road, Kpansia, Yenagoa, where she personally tortured them using her high-heeled shoes.

The source also alleged that Jonathan delegated her husband’s chief security officer, ASP Collins Otutu, to oversee the torture sessions. It was claimed that Otutu, often arriving intoxicated, brought alcohol for officers such as OC Chris before carrying out the brutal treatment.