Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 5th April 2025

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 4th April, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for ₦1555 and sell at ₦1565 on Friday 4th April, 2025, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate ₦1555 Selling Rate ₦1565

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Highest Rate ₦1625 Lowest Rate ₦1519

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The prices of staple food crops have dropped significantly across many parts of the North-East, marking the first price reduction since the removal of the fuel subsidy in 2023.

A recent survey by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) revealed that the decline in food prices was particularly notable in Adamawa, Yobe, and Borno States, where food prices have traditionally been high.

The survey highlighted significant reductions in the prices of maize, rice, guinea corn, and beans. For instance, in Jimeta Market, Adamawa, a 100kg bag of maize, which sold for ₦60,000 – ₦65,000 between October and November 2024, has now dropped to ₦40,000 – ₦45,000.

In the same market, a 100kg bag of local rice that previously cost ₦60,000 – ₦65,000 is now selling for ₦45,000, while a 100kg bag of beans has seen a drastic drop from ₦190,000 in 2024 to ₦95,000.

Despite the overall decline in food crop prices, some items have seen price increases. In Ganye Yam Market, Adamawa, the price of 100 pieces of yam has surged from ₦70,000 – ₦80,000 to around ₦200,000, with individual tubers now selling for ₦2,000 – ₦2,500 depending on size.

Similarly, livestock prices have risen across the region. In Ngurore and Mubi, the price of cattle has increased significantly over the past three years. A cow, which previously sold for ₦200,000 – ₦300,000, now costs between ₦400,000 and ₦700,000, with some reaching up to ₦1 million.