Atiku’s Son Speaks On Ganging Up With Ribadu, Gov Fintiri Against His Father

The Turaki Adamawa and son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Aliyu Abubakar, has rejected claims that his recent visit to the Emir of Fufore, Muhammad Sani Ribadu, was a political endorsement of the newly created emirates in Adamawa State.

The visit had stirred controversy among some loyalists of his father, who viewed it as indirect support for the creation of the emirates by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

Critics suggested that the establishment of these emirates was an attempt to undermine the influence of the Lamido Adamawa, Dr. Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Mustapha, and accused the governor of failing to consult Atiku, who holds the traditional title of Wazirin Adamawa, the second-highest in the state.

The Emir of Fufore, Muhammad Sani Ribadu, is the brother of Malam Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser, and both families are related by marriage, with Aliyu Atiku married to the NSA’s daughter.

According to Daily Trust, some critics, including commentator Madu Maiha, questioned whether the visit was a “betrayal” of his father’s stance and a politically strategic move for personal gain. Others suggested it could be an attempt to align with powerful forces for immediate rewards.

In response to the criticism, Aliyu issued a statement on social media, clarifying the purpose of his visit.

He stated: “It has come to my attention that a recent visit I made to the Emir of Fufore has sparked reactions and a wide range of opinions. Some have gone as far as describing the visit as an endorsement of the newly established Fufore Emirate.”

Aliyu explained that the Emir is his wife’s uncle, and his visit was a gesture of respect towards his in-laws.

He emphasized, “My wife continues to stand by me, my siblings, and my extended relatives at all times, including during joyful and unpleasant moments. As her husband, I appreciate and value such acts of kindness and respect. Indeed, I believe such deeds deserve reciprocity.”

He also stressed that life is not entirely about politics, noting, “There was life before politics, and life is not all about politics. I am grateful to my parents for raising my siblings and I in a manner that recognises this distinction.”

Reaffirming his allegiance to the Lamido Adamawa, Aliyu said, “My loyalty to His Royal Highness, Lamido Barkindo Aliyu Mustapha, PhD, is indisputably absolute. His decision to appoint me as the Turaki Adamawa at a record age of 25 is arguably the greatest honour bestowed on me in my life.”

Aliyu concluded by calling for an end to the politicization of his family relationships, saying, “If anyone thinks they can cause friction or disharmony within my family by politicising how we lead our modest lives, they need to take their ill-intentioned criticism and obnoxious attitude elsewhere.”