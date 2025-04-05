Anambra Guber: LP Aspirant, Nwosu, Withdraws From Primary, Cites Abure's Removal

Labour Party (LP) aspirant for the 2025 Anambra governorship election, John Nwosu, has withdrawn from the race.

Naija News reports that Nwosu withdrew hours to the party’s primary election slated for Saturday, citing the Supreme Court ruling that removed Julius Abure as the party’s national chairman.

Announcing his withdrawal from the race, Nwosu also alleged irregularities by the party’s officials at the national and state levels, charged with the conduct of the primary election.

“After a diligent review of all the activities, illegalities, and indecent conduct by officials of the Labour Party at the national and state levels charged with the conduct of the governorship primary election for Anambra State, it is clear that they fell short of the provisions of the Constitution of our dear Labour Party, INEC guidelines, and regulations,” he said.

Nwosu further alleged that the delegates’ list for the primary was altered several times and was only posted eight hours before the primary election.

“It is cogent and verifiable that no delegates’ congress took place in any of the 21 LGAs of Anambra State, and yet a list of purported delegates emerged. That list was altered several times and was only posted at the party secretariat eight hours before the primary’s scheduled start time, contrary to electoral guidelines,” he stated.

He added that his Christian values and principles would not allow him to participate in the primary election.

“I am convinced that my participation in the primary will lend credence to illegality, erosion of due process, and offend my sense of integrity, Christian values, and principles,” he stated.

He thanked his supporters across Anambra State and beyond for their understanding and reaffirmed his commitment to pursuing political aspirations through credible, transparent, and fair processes in the future.