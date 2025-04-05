2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Chelle Speaks On Beating South Africa, Rwanda

Super Eagles head coach, Eric Sekhou Chelle, remains hopeful about his team’s prospects for securing a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Having seemingly moved past the disappointment of the recent draw with Zimbabwe, Chelle is now focused on upcoming matches and their potential impact on qualification.

He has detailed a pathway for Nigeria to still achieve World Cup qualification, despite a challenging start in the qualifiers. Prior to Chelle’s arrival, Nigeria had not secured a victory in their first four qualifying matches.

However, the Malian coach revitalized the team’s spirits with a 2-0 win against Rwanda.

The subsequent draw with Zimbabwe has complicated their situation, leaving Nigeria six points behind group leaders South Africa, who are in a strong position to qualify for their first World Cup since 2010.

With four matches remaining, the Super Eagles must win all their games while hoping for favorable outcomes from their competitors. Chelle has pinpointed the upcoming match against South Africa as a pivotal moment in their qualification journey.

“It’s an obligation to win in South Africa, but the most important match for us right now is Rwanda in Uyo.

“South Africa are a good side, but for that game, we cannot afford to let them play. First, we have to beat Rwanda at home, then we will focus on South Africa,” Chelle told Brila FM.

Key Fixtures for Nigeria

Naija News reports that Nigeria is set to welcome Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on September 3rd, followed by an away match against South Africa three days later.

The Super Eagles must perform at their highest level to sustain their aspirations for the World Cup.

In preparation for these matches, several friendly games are scheduled before September, including a match against FIFA-suspended Russia, which is anticipated in June.

Reports indicate that Nigeria will also compete in a four-nation tournament, the Unity Cup, alongside Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, and Jamaica in June.

However, the Nigeria Football Federation has not yet confirmed these fixtures but is expected to announce the details for the June international break shortly.