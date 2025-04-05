’15 Domestic Staff Of Patience Jonathan Were Charged With Conspiracy To Kill The Former First Lady’ – Lawyer

A human rights organisation, Tech4Justice, has revealed that the 15 detained domestic staff of former First Lady, Patience Jonathan, were charged with conspiracy to kill her and not theft.

Naija News reports that the workers have been languishing in prison since 2019 as their trial faced constant delays due to repeated adjournments.

Providing insight into the challenges surrounding the case, the legal associate of Tech4Justice, Funmi Adedoyin, said efforts to secure the release of the defendants on bail were frustrated.

She accused the Bayelsa State judiciary of succumbing to pressure from influential individuals close to the former first lady, stressing that the matter had been adjourned more than 40 times between 2019 and 2025.

The lawyer also lamented the frequent absence of police prosecutors in court, saying it had further stalled proceedings.

She said, “We have filed applications, made representations, and sought bail on many occasions. But the judiciary appears unwilling to proceed with the case. These young men and women have been forgotten in prison.

“Due to the political weight of the complainant in the matter, we have encountered several hurdles. The judge who was handling the case was later elevated to the position of Chief Judge of Bayelsa State.

“Since her elevation, it has been difficult for her to combine administrative duties with presiding over this particular case. She is often away on official assignments. However, in recent times, she has begun to give the matter some attention, with efforts towards accelerated hearing.

“For the past two adjournments, last month and again on Wednesday this week, the case could not proceed because the police prosecutor was absent. Several police officers have handled the case, and most of them have been transferred out of Bayelsa, with some now serving in Lagos and other places. They often give excuses about being on special assignments.

“Many of the adjournments have been due to the absence of police witnesses. Also, the general slow pace of justice in Nigeria contributes to the delay, especially as courts went on vacation for several months.

“They have been behind bars. We applied for bail at the beginning of the case, but it was denied. The trial has been ongoing, but several factors have delayed it until now.”

Adedoyin expressed sadness over the plight of one of the female defendants who lost her child while in custody and was unable to attend the funeral.

She noted that rather than investigate those directly involved in the theft, the police arrested all domestic staff on the alleged instruction of the complainant.

She added that beyond what was being reported, the 15 domestic staff were charged with conspiracy to kill the former first lady.

She said, “Three of the defendants are currently on bail on health grounds, including one who had tuberculosis.

“Everyone in the villa was arrested. The police know that stealing is a bailable offence. Because of that, they charged them with another offence entirely different from the alleged theft of the jewellery – conspiracy to kill Madam Patience Jonathan. This is another exposé on what happened.

“This was to ensure that they would not have any means of escape. The police did not even have any evidence suggesting that these people were armed. That is why it has been very difficult to secure their bail.”