You Can Now Go Home And Take Care Of Yourself – LP Rep, Atu Tells Abure

House of Representatives member for Enugu North/South Federal Constituency, Chimaobi Atu, has commended the Supreme Court’s judgment on the leadership crisis of the Labour Party.

Naija News reported that the Supreme Court’s five-man panel, in a ruling, on Friday, set aside an Appeal Court ruling that recognized Julius Abure as LP’s National Chairman.

In a unanimous judgment, the apex court held that the Court of Appeal lacked the jurisdiction to pronounce Abure the national chairman of the LP having earlier found that the substance of the case was about the party’s leadership.

It further held that the issue of leadership was an internal affair of the party over which courts lacked jurisdiction.

The five-man panel also dismissed the cross-appeal filed by the Abure’s faction of the LP for being unmeritorious.

The Supreme Court allowed the appeal filed by Senator Nenadi Usman and one other and held that it was meritorious.

Reacting to the ruling, Atu advised Abure to go home and take care of himself while they rebuilt the party.

“Every challenge has an expiring date. It was our ‘Daddy’, Mr Lamidi Apapa and now, our ‘dear brother’, Mr Abure. Mr. former Chairman, Sir, you can now go home and take care of yourself. Allow us to put the pieces together,” the Enugu State first-time Reps member wrote on his 𝕏 handle, on Friday.